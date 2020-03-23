Coronavirus outbreak: Life comes to a halt as Kochiites stay indoors on janta curfew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city has witnessed several hartals during the past four decades, but never has Kochi experienced such a total shut down. The streets were totally deserted on Sunday. Forget buses, even two-wheeler riders and cyclists preferred to stay indoors as part of the Janta Curfew against the spread of Covid-19.

With all public transport systems extending support to the campaign announced by the Union Government, the curfew was total in the city. The Ernakulam Junction railway station was deserted with only a couple of people arriving in a train that came from Velankanni while the Town railway station wore a deserted look throughout the day. KSRTC and private buses stayed away from roads. KSRTC had stopped all the operations from Saturday night itself. Even the number of people who opt for travelling in their vehicles was also very low.



COVID-19 LIVE | As India readies to enforce lockdown, fresh cases in Andhra, Tamil Nadu

Some of the online food delivery apps offered services from two or three select restaurants. Those delivery boys were the only travellers through the city roads till evening. However, by evening, a few two-wheelers were plying through the city. Meanwhile, workers of various charitable organisations distributed food packets to the stranded passengers in bus stands and railway stations and the police personnel deployed for duty in the city.

Total shut down



The Health Department authorities, health workers and functioned as usual. Majority of the fuel outlets in the city remain closed despite the announcement that petrol bunks will be functional during the curfew. Even the number of medical shops that remained open was also very low. The private online taxis too stayed away from the road. The main gate of the private hospitals too remained closed and only emergency cases were given admission.

Long queues were seen in the hospital canteens as the bystanders were left with no other option for food. By 5 pm, various people in the residential areas were seen clapping their hands in support of the medical team and health workers who are working on a 24x7 basis against Covid-19 outbreak. The staff of TNIE clapped their hands and saluted the spirit of the Health Department workers for their efforts to tackle the Covid-19 menace. Some of the apartments in the city went on a cleaning mode and people were seen busy cleaning their flats and premises. Owners of independent houses in residential areas also undertook a cleaning drive. The Kochi Metro services too were stopped.

Confusion over lock-down



The scrolls on television channels that a complete shutdown was announced for seven districts by evening created panic among the people. Many people called the newspaper offices and Control Rooms set up by the Health Department to know whether there will be a total shut down from Monday onwards.Later, the Chief Minister’s office clarified that there would not be any lock-down on Monday.

Holy Mass conducted without public participation



All churches in the district conducted private Holy Masses on Sunday. “The Mass, conducted by priests as per the instructions of the Church, was held without public participation. Web streaming of the Mass was also arranged for the faithful in many churches,” said the spokesperson of Syro Malabar Church. Earlier, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council had issued a circular urging priests to take necessary precautions to avoid believers assembling in large numbers during Mass. Churches of the Latin rite too conducted private Masses.