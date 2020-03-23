One held for duping bizman of Rs 1 crore in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 32-year-old youth from Kundara in Kollam, accused of duping a city-based businessman of `1 crore after promising to sell marine equipment to the latter, has been arrested by a team led by K G Aneesh, Circle Inspector, Ernakulam South. The matter came to light after a complaint was lodged with the Ernakulam South police in this regard.

Prasanth Nelson

Prasanth Nelson, now residing at Crown Apartments, Thykoodam, Vyttila, had convinced the businessman that he owns Elga Marine Services at the Naval Base and offered to give marine equipment at the Naval Base to him in return for money. He had gone underground after the police probe began. Following a tip-off, Nelson was picked up from his firm at Thykoodam.

“We are looking into whether the accused is involved in cases of a similar nature. A detailed inquiry is under way,” said an officer. The accused was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.



Rs 96.69 lakh in several instalments between between July and September 2019. However, after he failed to deliver on his promise despite getting the money, the complainant approached the police.

On Friday, the City police had nabbed Thiruvananthapuram native G Unnikrishnan Nair, the kingpin of the Rs 100 crore deposit scam, who allegedly duped several people after promising them high returns.