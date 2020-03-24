113 more isolation wards at the ready in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration is pulling out all the stops to care for those under observation at isolation wards in the district’s hospitals. As per the authorities concerned, modern safety facilities and adequate precautions are being taken at the wards.

“The Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery and Muvattupuzha General Hospital have been completely converted into isolation centres with 30 and 13 isolation wards, respectively, set up. Measures are in place to increase the number of wards to 40 and 30, respectively,” said an officer with the district administration.

The administration is also prepared to handle an emergency situation, with 113 additional isolation wards ready across hospitals.

These include 18 at Karuvelipady taluk hospital, 20 at Tripunithura taluk hospital, 25 at Aluva district hospital, 24 at Perumbavoor taluk hospital and 26 at Paravur taluk hospital. Besides, around 1,801 rooms in 72 Covid Care Centres have been prepared.

Sanitiser kiosks

A hand sanitiser kiosk has been set up at the collectorate by the Women and Child Development Department. District project officer of the department Maya Lakshmi said another kiosk will be set up at Vyttila Hub.

Monday update

Eight new admissions to isolation wards

550 more placed under home quarantine

34 samples sent for testing. Results of 104 samples awaited

4,201 under home quarantine

29 under observation in hospitals (24 at Kalamassery MCH; 5 at Muvattupuzha General Hosp)