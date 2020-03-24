STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
43 apartment residents under home quarantine

Move comes after resident of one of the flats, who interacted with them while under quarantine, tested positive for the virus

Published: 24th March 2020 06:12 AM

A jam-packed KSRTC bus at the bus station in Kochi on Monday. The bus stand witnessed heavy rush of passengers after the government announced a lockdown and the suspension of inter-district public transport services | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ten families, comprising a total 43 people, living in an apartment in the city were placed under home quarantine after a fellow resident who allegedly interacted with them while under home quarantine was confirmed with Covid-19.

As per the information received from the district administration, the health department had first put the 61-year-old resident under home quarantine after he arrived from Dubai on March 16.At the time, he did not show any symptoms of the infection.

However, he was admitted to the Kalamassery Government Medical College on Saturday after he developed breathing trouble. In a swab test conducted at National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, on Sunday, he tested positive.

“While he was under 14-day home quarantine, he contacted other persons in the flat and even used the lift of the apartment building. So, there is high possibility of the spread of the virus,” said a source with the health department.

“Though his family members have refuting allegations of him contacting anyone, we cannot take any risk. Hence, we put all the residents of the apartment under home quarantine,” said the source.

“The revenue department will supply necessary food and beverages to all the residents under quarantine. Since they have expressed willingness to be under quarantine, we are not extremely worried,” said the source.

