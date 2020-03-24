STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A voice to reckon with

Having been diagnosed with autism when he was three, 20-year-old Pradyunn Ravi rose above odds to sing rousing covers of Hindi tracks

Published: 24th March 2020 06:05 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pradyunn Ravi was only a toddler and learning his first words when his parents noticed that his attempts at uttering his brother’s  name were, in fact, lyrical articulations. To the joy of his parents, Pradyunn spoke in a singsong voice as a three-year-old but gradually his language started deteriorating. A medical diagnosis revealed that he had autism, it would be four more years before he said anything intelligible again.

Now a 20-year-old, Pradyunn is a budding singer who has garnered a niche following for his rousing covers of Bollywood songs on YouTube. His first video released last year in collaboration with composer Rathish Shankarr saw Pradyunn’s rendition of the title track of the movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. It has been viewed more than 4,000 times so far.

“It is indeed God’s gift that Pradyunn is able to sing the way he does. He had a difficult phase when he was young. He was very hyper and tough to manage but we went through proper training. He would break into a song when he was in a good mood and we would encourage it. His father and I soon realised that he has an amazing voice,” says Kanni Ravi, Pradyunn’s mother.

A maiden performance at his school when he was 12, gave him the confidence to pursue singing. Undergoing professional training for the past five years, Pradyunn has mastered the skill of hitting high notes of a song perfectly. Almost all the covers he has sung require the 20-year-old to modulate his tone which he does with impeccable ease. Like his favourite playback singer Arijit Singh, whose songs he has recreated the most, Pradyunn is working to be a versatile vocalist.

“He adores and admires Arijit. I grew up in Nagpur and watched a lot of Hindi movies. That is how Pradyunn got introduced to his songs. The idea to upload his recording on YouTube was put forth by Rathish Shankarr who is also his current singing coach. Since then, he has received multiple offers to perform at concerts,” says Kanni who works for Southern Railway.

With over 10 shows to his credit, Pradyunn is raring to go. His latest performance at an event held by BPCL where his father works, saw noted singer Unni Menon showering praises on Pradyunn. “Apart from singing, he is also good at painting and cooking. He recently completed his schooling,” adds Kanni.

