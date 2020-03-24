Covid-19: Cops launch call centre

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To step up its fight against the Covid-19 spread, the Ernakulam Rural Police have extended their call centre facility services at the headquarters in Aluva by deploying more police personnel. The public and foreigners can seek any assistance via the call centre.

“Round-the-clock services will be available at the call centre. Police assistants, medical assistants, foreigners assistants, and psychiatric assistants will provide their services at the call centre. A call centre has started functioning based at the Muvattupuzha DySP office also. The public and those who are in isolation at home can contact the call centre,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik. The police will conduct awareness programmes via the call centre and advise those isolated to stay at home.