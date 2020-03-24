STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hand wash stations set up

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 145 Rotary Clubs of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are in the process of setting up hand wash stations at public places like bus stations, government offices, hospitals and roads. Besides a good quality soap, each station also has a poster explaining the right technique to wash the hands, displayed. One station costs `3,000, including the plumbing charges, for the club.

According to Rotary District Governor R Madhav Chandran, the idea of such a hand wash station is inspired by “Break the Chain” campaign. “We set up a washbasin outside the Rotary Secretariat the first day of the Break the Chain campaign,”  said Madhav Chandran.

Till today, 235 such wash stations have been installed by Rotary Clubs in the districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Palakkad and Coimbatore.

Used oil cans and tar cans are being used to make countertops for washbasins. For help needed in setting up such Rotary Hand Wash Stations at public places, people may contact the Rotary District Secretariat at 0484 2356332 during office hours.

Comments

