Learn a lesson or two in farming from Indira Rajan

By maintaining a healthy kitchen garden on her terrace, this teacher believes in leading by example

Indira Rajan with children on her terrace garden

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: She may be the secretary-general of National Council of CBSE Schools but Indira Rajan has a farmer’s eye. While the concept of terrace gardening was mostly limited to small areas, Indira’s terrace garden expands to over 3,500 sq ft and yields plentiful for family and friends.

This Perumbavoor native has been practising terrace gardening since 2008. Besides all regional varieties of vegetables, her garden boasts of non-indigenous plants such as cauliflower, cabbage, lettuce, broccoli, varieties of tomatoes, cucumber and watermelon along with a variety of herbs.

“The home garden is an extension of the farming project started in my school, Pragathi Academy. Dr A P J Abdul Kalam initiated the ‘Green Village, Healthy India’ project under which farming was adopted in our school. The initiative was a success and the produce from the school garden is used in our canteen,” says Indira Rajan.

The project also encouraged students to start small vegetable gardens in their homes. “The success of the project shows that farming is an activity that can be pursued by anyone. It requires just an hour or two of collective effort as a family to maintain a kitchen garden that can meet all their dietary needs. Encouraging students to take up farming ensures that our agrarian culture is passed down the generations. I devote more than two hours in the morning from my busy schedule to care for the plants,” adds Indira.

New batches of vegetables are sown during December and harvested before the rainy season. Natural materials such as cow dung, insecticides made of neem and tobacco are used to nurture the plants. Seeds for each season are laboriously selected and processed.” I collect seeds from the first fruit of the plant, it tends to be the healthiest of the lot,” says Indira.

It is currently the harvest season and Indira is a dilemma over using up the excess produce, since schools have closed down and distributing to neighbours is out of the question due to the coronavirus scare.
Indira is also the recipient of the national award for best teacher and is a strong believer of leading by example.  She also stresses on the health and economic benefits of having a small farm in each house. “At a time when people are conscious of improving their immunity, eating fresh and nutritious food is the way forward,” she adds.

