Running at a loss

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For the last two weeks, Akhil Asok, a city-based private bus driver, has been surviving on `250 a day. Besides his expenses, he has a family to feed. But, Akhil considers himself lucky, for he still earns something. “I had work only twice a week. Other days, I make way for other people. After all, everybody has to survive. But, things are looking bleak. The lockdown will push us to deep crisis,” says an exasperated Akhil, who is planning to start his evening trip. By 6 pm, he will have to call it a day. Or else, the loss would be staggering.

With people keeping indoors and the remaining few shunning public transport services for fear of contracting Covid-19, private bus operators in the district are feeling the pinch. According to Private Bus Owners’ Association (PBOA) district president Nelson Mathew, of the over 1,200 city buses, only 150 are conducting services at the moment.

“The number of passengers has fallen by over 80 per cent. While we have been facing a lean period since mid-February due to the exam season, the Covid-19 outbreak worsened the situation. We don’t get a single rupee as profit these days. There is no way we can pay the employees, 95 per cent of whom are daily wage staff,” said Nelson.

The dire situation had forced the operators to approach Transport Minister V Saseendran, who agreed to waive the tax for April. But, that’s not much of a solace for the cash-strapped sector. “The amount to be paid as tax depends on the number of seats on a bus. However, for the majority of buses plying in the city, it comes to around Rs 10,000, which is a negligible figure, considering the huge loss we are suffering at the moment,” added Nelson.

Only four of the 40 Vyttila-to-Vyttila services are plying. “While there were around 75 services to Kakkanad area, it has been cut short to five. Services to Tripunithura too have been cancelled,” said Nelson.

While the operators are reluctant to run loss-making services, the sense of fear that gripped the employees too is a reason. “Unlike other sectors, a transport service involves little social distancing. We have no clue who all use it and there is little we can do about it. A lot of employees are scared to put their lives at risk, thereby opting to not work,” said PBOA state president P B Sathyan.

Making the most of the situation

Monday, the day after Janata Curfew, saw many venturing out, mostly for buying goods and provisions. “We made use of that period and conducted a few services. By 11 am, the passenger traffic waned. So, we decided to park our buses and wait till 3 pm,” said Akhil Asok. According to him, a day’s service will earn the operator `5,300 while the expenses amount to `5,500. “This includes washing and parking charges, besides the fuel. So, the operators leave it on us whether to conduct services or not. But, even that is not working at the moment. We are going deep into the crisis and poverty is what awaits us,” he adds.