Travellers ignore Covid-19 threat

Though police personnel were deployed at the bus station, things went beyond their control by evening.

Published: 24th March 2020 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In what could give any health official nightmares amidst the Covid-19 outbreak, the KSRTC Ernakulam bus station on Monday witnessed a huge crowd of passengers waiting to board any available bus to reach their destinations.

The crisis, triggered by KSRTC cancelling long-distance buses and curtailing the number of short-distance services, deepened after the state government announced the suspension of public transport, including KSRTC services, by evening.

KSRTC officials said all long-distance services were suspended since Saturday night. Only short-distance buses – to Thrissur, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Alappuzha and Kottayam areas – were operated. Only 13 buses operated till 6pm.

“The rush was severe as passengers travelling to North Kerala took buses following the cancellation of trains. Most of them took buses to Thrissur and other areas from where connecting buses were available. We operated a few additional buses to Thrissur with available drivers and conductors,” said a KSRTC official.

Though police personnel were deployed at the bus station, things went beyond their control by evening.

