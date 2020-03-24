STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wife of UK national, Ernakulam native from Dubai turn positive

Besides, 550 individuals were added to home quarantine in the district and 310 from the previous list have been released.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two new individuals, including the wife of the quarantined UK national, tested Covid-19 positive in Ernakulam on Monday.The other person is a returnee from Dubai. The sexagenarian, who accompanied the 19-member contingent during their week-long travel in Kerala, had tested negative in her first sample.
“The 61-year-old was part of the UK contingent and had tested negative earlier,” said Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas.

“The second person, an Ernakulam native, came on an Emirates flight on Sunday. The 56-year-old has been in the MCH isolation ward ever since he reached here.”Meanwhile, eight persons were admitted to the isolation ward on Monday.Currently, 29 people are admitted to isolation wards in Ernakulam district with the Government Medical College in Kalamassery accounting for 24 and the Muvattupuzha General Hospital five. Thirty-four new samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha for testing.

Besides, 550 individuals were added to home quarantine in the district and 310 from the previous list have been released.Twelve of the UK citizens, after testing negative for Covid-19, travelled back to their country a few days ago. The five UK nationals who have tested positive are in the age-group of 55-85.
The 19-member contingent had reached Kerala on March 6 via the Cochin International Airport, but it was only on March 10 that one of the members started showing symptoms including fever, sore throat and breathlessness.On March 14, 10.30 pm, the UK team slipped out of the resort in Munnar, attempting to travel before the arrival of the Covid-19 test results.

Cancer Research Centre shifted to General Hosp
With the Kalamassery MCH having been upgraded as the Covid-19 district centre, the functioning of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) was shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital on Monday. CCRC’s out-patient ward, chemotherapy and surgery wings will be available at the hospital.

