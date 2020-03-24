STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will ensure adequate supply, no need for panic buying: Milma

In supermarkets like Lulu Hypermart, there was thermal screening of the customers.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Milma (Ernakulam Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union)  has asked people in four districts — Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kottayam and Idukki — under it to refrain from panic buying of milk and other value-added products. The procurement of milk from all farmers of registered societies under Milma will continue as usual, the authorities of Milma (Ernakulam) said on Monday.

“We have come across reports that there was panic buying spree on Monday for milk and milk products. We need to assure consumers that Milma, from its Ernakulam unit, will continue distribution of milk and value-added products as usual. All Milma outlets will function as usual,” said Milma (Ernakulam) chairman John Theruvath.

He said the staff of Milma have been given strict instructions to adhere to the safety guidelines issued by the health department in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.He said on Sunday, the agency has procured and stocked a total of  3.72 lakh litres. The demand was low on Sunday and only 72,000 litres were sold in Ernakulam region.

Panic buying
The city witnessed panic buying from the morning. Most supermarkets have imposed strict regulations in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and introduced a token system where customers will have to wait in queue at a distance of one metre. Only four persons were allowed to enter. In supermarkets like Lulu Hypermart, there was thermal screening of the customers.

