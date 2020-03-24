STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

You can count on meme

While the whole state is panicking, few warriors are making the virtual world a calmer place—the meme vigilantes of Kerala

Published: 24th March 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the 2018 flood froze Kerala, the state’s digital presence was much appreciated. Tech-savvy youngsters took it upon themselves to do everything they can, to help the struggling state. Notable among them, was the transformation that

Malayalam meme pages made—from ridicule, satire and humour, they quickly stepped up to spreading awareness, putting up information on families stranded, and organising thousands of followers to work together.But COVID-19 is nothing like a flood. Instead of going out and taking part, we are all sitting at home, witnessing and anticipating an apocalypse that is slowly carving into our idea of ‘normal’. Many who struggle with mental health issues like depression, loneliness, thanatophobia, and introversion are locked up in their homes, waiting for a silver lining.

Nevertheless, Malayali youngsters with a flair for humour and satire are keeping themselves busy. “There has been quite a spike in the submission of memes during the past week. We received hundreds on Janatha curfew day, and our admins sat through all of them to filter out the bad ones,” says Sharon Austin, a second-year graduate student and admin of @offensiventmalayalammemes which has over 4 lakh followers on Instagram.

When TV channels suspend entertainment shows, and movie theatres shut down, youngsters seem to be falling back on memes. “I think these youngsters are part of a wider online culture of relatable content. On posts that deal with issues like depression, I see people tagging each other. This lets them know they are not alone. Knowing that there are other people going through what you are, gives you the courage to fight it,” says Anand Shan, admin and founder of @dankmemesmalayalam, with over 2.5 lakh followers, who also agrees that there is an increase in submissions in the past few weeks.

He also believes that the average Malayali’s tolerance and ability to take a joke is the reason for internet memes being popular in this state. “We are less likely to get offended, compared to the rest of the country,” he says.

However, the line between a joke and being hurtful is thin. While Anand insists on being 100 percent politically correct, Sharon believes in sending positive messages. “We try to talk about means to overcome this emergency, but also make it humourous and memorable,” he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp