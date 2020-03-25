STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

58 cases registered for violation of lockdown in Kochi, 75 in rural areas

The police personnel were also deployed at places which witnessed crowds such as markets, malls and places of worship.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services personnel spraying Broadway Market with a disinfectant comprising Dettol and sodium hypochlorite | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Without food, water or even an effective protective gear, cops in the district are waging a war without weapons. Their only protection is a face mask. Though the district administration has implemented prohibitory orders as part of the state-wide lockdown to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, hundreds were seen roaming the streets while a few hit the streets in their vehicles adding to the perils of the police.

Cops were on their toes stopping motorists and advising them to stay at home. They didn’t have the luxury of liquid soap and sanitisers to ensure their safety. As most eateries remained closed, many of them starved. However, police personnel in the district did a commendable job by preventing people from gathering unnecessarily on the first day of the lockdown.

City police registered 58 cases for violation of lockdown advisory, while Ernakulam Rural Police registered 75 cases on Tuesday. Though 54 people were taken into custody for violating prohibitory orders, they were released on bail. Rural police arrested about 30 persons for flouting the advisory.

Since morning itself, private vehicles hit the streets though public transport services kept off the road. The city police deployed squads in all major junctions to check the vehicles. In Kaloor, High Court Junction, Madhava Pharmacy Junction, Vyttila, Thevara, Palarivattom, Kakkanad, Tripunithura, Maradu and Panangadu, the police conducted vehicle checks and focused especially on those crossing the district border. The officers stopped the vehicles, including two-wheelers, and inquired about the purpose of journey. Several persons were sent back to their houses after they found the reasons unconvincing. As the Beverage Corporation’s liquor outlets were open, police officers were deployed at every outlet to monitor the people and prevent gatherings. The city’s outlets witnessed only a minimal flow of customers compared to normal days. Shops and liquor outlets were closed by 5pm.

The police personnel were also deployed at places which witnessed crowds such as markets, malls and places of worship. “We found many persons arriving in the city to witness the lockdown measures being implemented. The flow of people was mainly in the morning and in the evening. The police seized several two-wheelers used for unnecessary journeys in the city,” said a police officer who was on duty at Kaloor.
 Yuvamorcha workers took out a protest march to a liquor outlet at Aluva adding to the worries of the cops. A section of workers conducted the march to the outlet near the private bus stand in Aluva in the morning. The police arrested the protesters and evicted them from the spot. Aluva East Police registered a case.

Covid-19: Tuesday update
Number of positive cases: 1
Number of individuals under home quarantine: 4,347
Number of individuals in isolation wards: 33 (Ernakulam MCH: 26, Muvattupuzha: 7)
Individuals added to isolation: 4
Individuals added to home quarantine: 468
Released from surveillance: 322
Samples sent for testing to NIV-Alappuzha: 32
Samples awaiting results: 57
Covid-19 care centres in district: 76

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lockdown Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp