Coronavirus scare and restrictions leave kids stressed and bored

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Depression caused by the loss of vacation, anxiety about postponed exams and apprehensions about the outcome of the prolonged crisis caused by the Covid-19 outbreak are taking a toll on the children.

“It’s boring. We have lost our vacation. There is no excitement and we are not even allowed to leave the house,” said a Class VII student. The children who are preparing for the Class X and Class XII exams feel worse.

“The delay in conducting the exams will delay the declaration of results and ruin our career prospects,” said a Class X student.

In light of these anxieties, psychologists recommend the parents to set up a daily mixed routine for children which includes balanced screen time, physical activity, online study and fun-filled group activities involving the entire family.

There are three categories of students and the problems they face are not identical, said Dr U Vivek, psychiatrist, Renai Medicity.

The children who have finished their exams feel letdown as their vacation plans have been affected. Forced to be isolated within the four walls of the flats leaves them frustrated.

The second group is the students whose exams have been postponed. Pressure from the parents to prepare for the exams, anxiety and restrictions on venturing out of the houses cause anxiety and lower their spirits. The third group has students who are conscious about the health impact of the outbreak. They are more concerned about their career prospects and negative impact of the outbreak, he said.

P Sanjana, a Class X student, said: “I am stressed as there is no clarity on when the exams will be conducted. I still wake up early morning and study as exams are pending,” she said.

Merlin Mariam, A CBSE Class X student, said, “Our study plans have been affected as I can’t go for combined studies. Our board exams have been postponed which has left us anxious. It may delay the evaluation of papers and result declaration which may impact the new admissions.”

Berlin Jeremi George, the CBSE 12th class student, said, “Board exams themselves are a big pressure and now as this pandemic hits, it has intensified.”Fr Jenson Variyath, director of Childline Kochi, said they are getting several calls from students expressing concerns over their future. Childline recommended them to enjoy every moment with their parents.

Parenting tips: