Gang involved in bike thefts, chain snatching remanded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-member gang specialised in bike thefts and chain snatching was arrested by the Mulanthuruthy police on Monday. Police were on the hunt for them after they snatched the chain of an elderly woman in January. However, the gang went into hiding as soon as the case was registered.

Jobin Jose, 23, of Irumpayam, Kottayam, Prasanth P M, 32, of Thalayolaparambu, Kottayam, and K N Ratheesh, 32, of Udayanapuram, Kottayam, were remanded to judicial custody on Tuesday.

According to Abey M P, sub-inspector, Mulanthuruthy police station, the trio is accused in many cases registered across the state. Jobin and Prasanth entered the elderly woman’s house in Kattimuttom pretending to be an acquaintance and had tea and water. After that, the duo snatched her chain and fled.

“The accused were identified with the help of CCTV visuals. They escaped from Kottayam as soon as we started the investigation. They couldn’t be traced as they don’t use mobile phones. We conducted a wide search in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts,” said Abey.

Police then issued a lookout notice with the help of Information & Public Relations Department, which turned out to be the turning point in nabbing them. “Prasanth and Jobin were assisting mahouts in Haripad, Alappuzha and Paravur in Kollam. Before that, they were hiding in Tamil Nadu. Someone from Paravur informed us about Jobin after seeing the lookout notice. Jobin was arrested with the help of Paravur police and Prasanth was nabbed from Haripad with the help of local residents,” added Abey. Ratheesh was arrested from Vaikom for helping the duo sell the chain which they snatched from the elderly woman.

“Ratheesh used to sell ganja when they were hiding in Tamil Nadu,” said the officer.

More cases

The accused were also involved in many cases when the police were on the hunt. Jobin is accused in theft cases in Pala and Thodupuzha. He is the main accused in bike theft cases from Thodupuzha and Appanchira. Prasanth has a case against him for murder attempt and theft. Prasanth is also involved in another chain snatching case at Kaduthuruthy. “The chain of the elderly woman and the bike stolen from Thodupuzha have been recovered. Prasanth and Jobin will be taken into custody as we suspect they are involved in many cases,” said Abey.