Lockdown leaves homeless in the lurch

As the state goes into a complete lockdown, the communities that are often on the sidelines of society find themselves in challenging territories

Published: 25th March 2020 06:40 AM

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI:  While the majority of us sit at home struggling to spend time watching serials and movies, there is a certain of people in Kochi who does not have a ‘home’ to sit at. The homeless people, many of them migrant labourers who came to Kochi searching for jobs, have found their lives hitting a grinding halt with the lockdown. As many orphanages and shelter homes in the city have stopped new admissions keeping in mind the safety of their inmates, the homeless have nowhere to go. 

According to Theruvoram NGO, which functions for the welfare of homeless and destitute in the city, there has been a rush in shelter homes during the past few days due to corona scare.“During the past 10 days, our shelter home took in 40 homeless people. Our facility can house just 24 people. We are now staring at food shortage. Even now calls pour in from various parts of the state. There are reports of homeless people wandering about,” says Murugan S of Theruvoram.

The sudden rush has pushed them to a financial crisis. “We are yet to receive any help in the form of sanitary products, face masks or monetary funds. Hence, we are being forced to come in contact with street dwellers, without any protective measures. While the majority of the public remains in the safety of their homes, we are out there helping people. The aid we received from benevolent people and institutions have ceased,” adds Murugan.

Many locations in the city, including South Railway Station,  Kadavanthra Southbridge, High Court bus stand and KSRTC bus stands, were hubs of the homeless. According to the corporation officials, measures have been taken rehabilitate the homeless. “We have deployed health officials to search for destitute people and shift them to shelters under the corporation. We are now focussing on rehabilitating women and children, while facilities to accommodate men are yet to be identified. We have successfully shifted a few such people in the past few days,” said K R  Premakumar, deputy mayor.

Meanwhile, Thomas Joshy, Corporation health officer, says the checks are on. “The health inspectors are scouring the city with the help of the police. The public too can notify the corporation on spotting any such individuals. To ensure the safety of inmates in the shelter homes run by the corporation, new admissions will be accommodated in a shelter home at Palluruthy. We also request help from various NGOs,” said Thomas Joshy, corporation health officer.

their spots 
Many locations in the city, including South Railway Station,  Kadavanthra Southbridge, High Court bus stand and KSRTC bus stands, were hubs of the homeless.  The stretch from Kaloor to Edappally Metro Station too see many homeless people. 

