STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘My husband doesn’t like it when I go out to buy plants’

Shyamala nurtures an array of fruits, vegetables and flower-bearing plants on the ground floor, first floor and the terrace of her house.

Published: 25th March 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

KOCHI: What was your favourite hobby as a kid? Do you continue to pursue it even as an adult? In Shyamala Rama Murthy’s case, it was gardening and she continues to pursue it even now, at the age of 64. Gardening helped Shyamala, a resident of Mogappair, earn a name and identity for herself in the locality. Ask anyone about her, they refer to her as the person with a variety of fruits and malli poo in her house.

Shyamala nurtures an array of fruits, vegetables and flower-bearing plants on the ground floor, first floor and the terrace of her house. Giving us a tour of her L-shaped green area in the balcony and verandah, she says that she managed to source most of her plants without her husband’s knowledge. “He doesn’t like it when I go out to buy plants. A vendor regularly sells saplings outside our house. When my husband’s not around, I buy plants from him. If he happens to be at home, I’ve instructed the person to leave some plants at the doorstep in one corner and collect money from me later,” says Shyamala.

Trial and error
While Shyamala’s interest in gardening has been intact from the time she ventured into it as a young girl, she rues that neither her siblings nor her children are inclined to practise as much as she is. “Because of this, I currently only own around 50 plants. Though I would like to nurture more, at the moment, I can manage only these many,” she shares.  

“My sister’s daughter-in-law has a terrace garden. She loves gardening and is the only one who shares the interest with me. I talk to her about my plants and share tips and she, in turn, she tells me about the new plants in her garden,” she enthuses.

A healthy harvest
Shyamala says she does not use any manure; her plants are healthy because the soil itself is fertile. She doesn’t mix her soil with cocopeat — an otherwise usual practice done to strengthen the soil. Her tip for home gardeners is for them to ensure that pots have a proper outlet for the water to seep out. As she waters her plants, she points to one of the pots and explains how the water is stagnated there because of an improper hole at the bottom of the plastic pot.

Apart from climbers, she also houses guava, chickoo and brinjal, among other plants. Shyamala beams with pride and says, “Children from the locality treat themselves to guavas and chickoos from my garden.” She is currently waiting to harvest the brinjal plant in her garden to get seeds for the next crop

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp