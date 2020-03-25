vHealth to offer free virtual doctor consultation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health by Aetna (www.vHealth.io) has announced a special initiative of providing free access to its virtual doctor consultation service, until 15th April, to help ensure people have access to health care during the COVID-19 outbreak. vHealth provides professional and confidential medical consultations by telephone and video for people across the country. The announcement comes at a time when governments and healthcare authorities, around the globe, are recommending social distancing, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Without having to travel to a clinic or hospital, people can speak to a doctor about any aspect of their health, such as the management of chronic conditions, treatment of minor illnesses, advice on alternate treatment options, interpretation of diagnostic reports and guidance on staying healthy.

The service will not only help people who are concerned about visiting a hospital or a clinic at the moment, but it will also help the elderly and patients with ongoing health conditions to manage their health needs from home, thereby potentially reducing the risk of catching infections.

The free vHealth virtual doctor consultation service will be available for 30 days from the date of registration. People who register for the service can also utilise the benefit for up to four family members. To register for a virtual health consultation call the toll-free number 1800 103 7093 or give a missed call at 9029096186 to register online. The medical consultation service is available from Monday to Saturday from 8 AM to 8 PM, except national holidays.

“As the nation’s top leaders are urging people to stay at home and even avoid going to the hospitals unless in an extreme emergency, virtual consultation can be a single, trusted point of contact, for all their medical concerns for many in the country. As a primary health care service provider, we feel there is a need for us to step up and support the community at large,” said Dr Sneh Khemka, President of Population Health, Aetna International.