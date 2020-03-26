STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A man of many shades

Inspired by Raja Ravi Varma, painter and animator Rajesh Kumar practises the classical genre of Flemish painting 

Published: 26th March 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: A sculptor, painter and animator; Thiruvananthapuram-based Rajesh Kumar has many feathers in his hat. But what makes him stand out from the rest is his ability to faultlessly paint in different genres. One such is Flemish painting, a European genre which was popularised and practised by Raja Ravi Varma. Inspired by the works of the celebrated artist, Rajesh tried his hand at recreating some of Ravi Varma’s most popular works but was never into reproducing an exact likeness by his own admission.

“The methods used by classical artists are different. They often had to prepare colours on their own. Flemish painting was quite popular during the 15th, 16th and early 17 centuries in the European countries. These paintings were unique as they were not directly painted on the canvas,” says Rajesh, who hails from Muttathara.

As an art lover, Rajesh tried to explore different genres of paintings. “When I researched, I found that the old paintings have still not lost their sheen and look realistic,” says Rajesh, who has been doing Flemish paintings for the past five years. Rajesh opines that Flemish paintings are rare in Kerala which prompted him to try this form of art. Explaining the method, Rajesh says, “This type of painting involves creating about seven layers which make the frame look realistic and preserves it for years.

A painting with minute details takes weeks to dry.” He says, “The real picture is actually hidden in these layers. For instance, while doing the ears of a human figure, the veins can be seen if the Flemish painting method is employed.” Besides being an artist, Rajesh is also a talented animator and has also received an international certificate in Autodesk Maya, a popular animation software, in 2009. He claims he is probably the first person to receive it in South India.

Also, Rajesh has been presented with the Sree Chithira Thirunal Award for excellence in animation. His animation CD’s titled ‘Appukili’ and ‘Poovali’ also became huge hits. Rajesh has worked as an animation expert for KELTRON, KINFRA and C-DIT. He has further published an animation book titled ‘Animeshante Ullarakal’ which translates to ‘Secrets of animation’. A full-time artist now, Rajesh says, “I am presently exploring new methods of paintings and other mediums.”

