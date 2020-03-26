A safe cover for the elderly 

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted a heartfelt note directed towards the elderly population in the state in the wake of Covid-19. Citing that older adults are at a higher risk, he requested people to ensure social distancing from the older generation, limit their television news intake and provide mental support.

With Kerala comprising the largest geriatric population in the country — 12 per cent in comparison to the national average of eight per cent —health care and medical facilities for the same are suddenly limited due to the outbreak. This, combined with a lockdown, has left their caretakers reeling under pressure. Express speaks to old-age care homes in Kochi.

Surabhi Kamath, who stays with her grandmothers who are in their 70s, said all family members have upped their precautionary measures. “We haven’t kept them in isolation, but we maintain an extra sense of hygiene around them. They’re not exposed to television and newspaper, instead, we keep them occupied. As the whole family is home, they just keep cooking,” she said. Bhavri Bipin, who stays in Kochi, however, has both her grandparents isolated. “My grandfather is 84 and my grandmother is 72. The latter, an active member of the Service Pensioners’ Association, has stopped conducting meetings. I convinced them to stay at home by informing them on the virus and the precautionary measures taken,” she said.

Visitors prohibited, staff limited

The state of affairs is more strenuous in old-age homes. With the government notification prohibiting the visit of relatives and others, employees and staff have been asked to work in shifts, weekly. “Our chef and Ayurvedic doctor who live nearby arrive in their own vehicles. The rest -- cleaning staff, ayah and nurses -- work in shifts. However, they’ve got family back home and we are uncertain as to how long this practice can continue,” said Ambika Kumari, superintendent, Government Old Age Home, Thevara, which houses 51 inmates.

Sr Matilda with St Agnes Old Age Home in Chulickal gave precedence to mental health. “News is not telecast recurrently. Instead, they’ve been allotted time for prayer and other activities. Serials and cinema are given preference,” she said. The sisters at the old-age home, which comprises 30 senior citizens, have banned visitors and requested their staff to work from home. “Rather, we sisters have decided to cook for them and take care of their needs,” she said.

The directive from the government pulled the trigger for many old-age homes. “Visitors and relatives have been prohibited. We have been directed to inform health officials if any inmate develops fever. Officials from the Tripunithura Palliative Care held special sessions for the 11 inmates here on the importance of hygiene and the spread of the virus. We’ve sanitised the rooms. We are also providing such facilities for those offering emergency services. As we no longer receive donations or food deliveries, the situation is quite unnerving,” said Leela Gopalakrishnan, treasurer, Sree Poornathrayeesha Vridha Sadanam, Tripunithura.

Rest assured

John Joshy, district Social Justice officer, put all fears to rest by assuring access to the same. “Supply of food items is the main cause of worry but special groups have been made on Whatsapp for old-age care homes, transgenders and others, to report on the inadequacy of essentials, keeping the lack of donations in mind. Government has given us a grant of Rs 2 crore for such facilities. Around 90 per cent of the homes have availed of the same. There are 50 old-age homes in Ernakulam; One is in the government sector and the rest fall under NGOs. They’ve been given strict warning to keep their inmates. As of now, the situation in the district is under control,” he added.