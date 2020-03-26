COVID-19: UK national treated with HIV medicines in Kerala now tests negative

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The test result of the UK national, who had earlier tested positive and was undergoing treatment at the isolation ward in Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, turned negative. As per the doctors treating him, he has been responding to anti-viral medications used for his treatment.

Ritonavir and Iopinavir, the two medicines used for HIV treatment, were used for treating him. For seven days he was given the medications, after which the samples were sent for testing on March 23. The results came negative.

The anti-viral medicines were tested on the patient after getting nod from the State Medical Board. The district collector had procured the medicines immediately with the patient’s consent. Officials said his wife also tested negative. However, the doctors said two consecutive tests are yet to be done before it is declared that the person has recovered.

