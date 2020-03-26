STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: UK national treated with HIV medicines in Kerala now tests negative

The anti-viral medicines were tested on the patient after getting nod from the State Medical Board.

Published: 26th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Three British tourists with Covid-19 symptoms coming from T’puram shifted to the Ernakulam Mecial College from Ernakulam Junction railway station. | A SANESH

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The test result of the UK national, who had earlier tested positive and was undergoing treatment at the isolation ward in Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, turned negative. As per the doctors treating him, he has been responding to anti-viral medications used for his treatment.

Ritonavir and Iopinavir, the two medicines used for HIV treatment, were used for treating him. For seven days he was given the medications, after which the samples were sent for testing on March 23. The results came negative.

The anti-viral medicines were tested on the patient after getting nod from the State Medical Board. The district collector had procured the medicines immediately with the patient’s consent. Officials said his wife also tested negative. However, the doctors said two consecutive tests are yet to be done before it is declared that the person has recovered.

Health stats

  • 61 put under observation on Wednesday
  • 1,134 patients removed from the observation list after completing 14 days of incubation period
  • A total of 3,274 persons remain home quarantined
  • Three admitted to isolation wards — Two  at Kalamassery Medical College and one at General Hospital, Muvattupuzha
  • A total of 34 people admitted to the isolation wards in the district. 26 are at MCH and eight at the General  Hospital, Muvattupuzha
  • 7,367 under observation in the district
  • 33 samples sent to NIV Alappuzha for testing
  • 618 phone calls received by the Corona control room
