Flat dwellers in Kochi struggle to deal with garbage mess

KOCHI: The Coronavirus scare, the lockdown announced by the government and the restrictions imposed on travel have landed the apartment complexes across the state in a difficult situation. The collection and disposal of waste generated on the premises have become a challenging task for the apartment complexes as members of the cleaning staff, most of who reside on the outskirts of the cities, are unable to work due to the travel restrictions and the fear of contracting the disease.

“There are around 740 big apartment complexes in the state where around 41,000 families reside. These apartment complexes generate around 40 tonnes of biodegradable waste per day. Most of the complexes have biowaste treatment plants.Workers collect waste from households, segregate and dispose it of safely. As the majority of them are unable to work, we manage the situation by utilising the services of housekeeping staff and members of the community,” said Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) Kerala secretary general M V Antony Kunnel.

“At apartments where support staff is not available, we have urged the owners to segregate the garbage and put the biowaste in bio bins. The caretakers will spray bio culture bacteria in the bins and mix it. All apartment complexes have urged flat owners to keep the plastic and non-biodegradable waste in their custody. If the lockdown continues after March 31, we will impart training to residents on operating the incinerators,” said CREDAI Clean City Movement (CCCM) operations manager Joby Jacob.

CCCM has a team of 700 volunteers who offer support to the apartments on handling the garbage mess. Each CCCM supervisor takes care of 45 apartments and helps residents to address the issues they face. “We have a team of 20 volunteers who offer help to the apartments on safe disposal of waste. We are sharing a video through WhatsApp explaining the procedure of processing biowaste,” said Joby. Meanwhile, almost all apartment complexes in the city have restricted the entry of visitors on their premises because of the Corona scare.

The security staff will collect the packets at the entry point and the owner has to pick it up. In the absence of the cleaning staff, many apartments have stopped door collection of waste and asked the residents to deposit the biowaste in bio bins. “There are 208 families in our community and we stopped door collection of waste. As the cleaning staff is not coming, we have urged the residents to deposit the wet waste in the bio bins and sanitary waste in the incinerator. A few residents have volunteered to take care of the bio bins and incinerator with the help of security staff. We have arranged accommodation for a plumber and an electrician, who will also take care of the water supply, sewage treatment plant and power supply,” said M Balagopal, secretary of Nagarjuna Pearlbay, an apartment complex in Kochi.

