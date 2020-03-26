Kerala cabbie who picked up patient tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The taxi driver who picked up the Covid-19-infected 61-year-old returnee from Dubai tested positive in the swab test conducted at NIV Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Earlier, the 57-year-old wife of Dubai returnee also tested positive, taking the total number of infected persons in the district to three in total. The 37-year-old driver has been in the Isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital after he showed symptoms of Covid-19. Three individuals who were in close contact with the wife of the Dubai returnee have also been put under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, two France returnees also tested positive. With this, the total Covid-19 positive cases have risen to 21 in the district. The France returnees arrived in Kochi on March 16. Of the two, a 22-year-old went into home quarantine following the direction of health officials at the airport. After having mild fever and headache, he was shifted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital on Tuesday and his samples were sent for testing. The 23-year-old youth who accompanied him was also admitted to the hospital the same day with mild fever and throat ache.

On Wednesday, three individuals were admitted to the isolation ward and 61 others put under home quarantine. As many as 1,134 people were released from the existing list after completing the quarantine period. Currently, 34 persons are admitted in the district hospitals.