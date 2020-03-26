STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala cabbie who picked up patient tests positive for COVID-19

The taxi driver who picked up the Covid-19-infected 61-year-old returnee from Dubai tested positive in the swab test conducted at NIV Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Published: 26th March 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus: Kerala records 15 new cases, total count crosses 60 (EPS | A Sanesh)

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The taxi driver who picked up the Covid-19-infected 61-year-old returnee from Dubai tested positive in the swab test conducted at NIV Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Earlier, the 57-year-old wife of Dubai returnee also tested positive, taking the total number of infected persons in the district to three in total. The 37-year-old driver has been in the Isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital after he showed symptoms of Covid-19. Three individuals who were in close contact with the wife of the Dubai returnee have also been put under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, two France returnees also tested positive. With this, the total Covid-19 positive cases have risen to 21 in the district. The France returnees arrived in Kochi on March 16. Of the two, a 22-year-old went into home quarantine following the direction of health officials at the airport. After having mild fever and headache, he was shifted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital on Tuesday and his samples were sent for testing. The 23-year-old youth who accompanied him was also admitted to the hospital the same day with mild fever and throat ache.

On Wednesday, three individuals were admitted to the isolation ward and 61 others put under home quarantine. As many as 1,134 people were released from the existing list after completing the quarantine period. Currently, 34 persons are admitted in the district hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 Kerala cab drivers
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp