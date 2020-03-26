STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala University rises from the ashes 

The university’s football team has won the recently held Khelo India University Games 2020 tournament

Published: 26th March 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University football team

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala University (KU) football team is on cloud nine after bagging the first position in the men’s category of the Khelo India University Games 2020 football tournament held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, recently. The team coached by Dinesh Chandran was crowned the champions after beating Punjabi University, Patiala, via a penalty shootout in the finals. The fact that the KU team has won a national football tournament after 15 years also provided a morale booster to the players and the coaching staff. 

Jithin Jose P and 
Dinesh Chandran

The victory was not easy as the side had to face a number of obstacles during the course of the tournament. According to team’s manager, Jithin Jose P, the side had to play the final stages of the tournament without four of its members. An untoward incident which occurred in the quarterfinal stage led to four players being suspended for the semi final and final rounds of the competition. “The suspension of the players had come as a blow to our hopes of winning the tournament. We were forced to play without some of our core players,” said Jithin. 

However, what was more heartbreaking for the team was a one year ban imposed on the four players barring them from all football competitions. “As per the decision of the organisers, the four players will not be able to play any match organised by All India Football Federation (AIFF), Sports Authority of India and Association of Indian Universities (AIU). We have approached Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju urging him to revoke the ban which might affect their professional career,” said Jithin.

Based on their impressive performance in the tournament, around seven players of the team have also received calls from I-League and ISL clubs such as Odisha FC, Atletico De Kolkata and  East Bengal FC. “Five of our players are attending the selection trials of East Bengal scheduled for next month,” said Bijoy Varghese who is part of Trivandrum Sports Authority of India (SAI’s) football team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp