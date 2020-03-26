STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Toons for trying times

Cartoonist Nipin Narayanan’s recent illustrations on the Covid-19 outbreak are simple yet thought-provoking 

Published: 26th March 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Linta Mary Philip 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Cartoonist Nipin Narayanan’s works are simple yet thought-provoking. His recent series on the Covid-19 outbreak seeks to raise awareness about the situation, while also providing hope about the good times to come.Nipin’s works on the theme capture the multitude of thoughts and apprehensions many in society are grappling with in these difficult times. A case in point is a cartoon strip which begins with a simple question, ‘Are you afraid?’, it then goes on to list all the good things that can be enjoyed once the virus scare passes in a series of illustrations.

The progression of slides creates curiosity in the viewer and effectively delivers the final message. Another series inspired by the famous ‘Batman slaps Robin’ meme, depicts the superhero bashing all the prejudices that stops people from self-quarantining themselves. While Nipin’s works in their digital format have been garnering attention for the past couple of years and some of them have gone viral, the artist is yet to convert his labour of love into a monetary pursuit. “I take to cartooning to express my thoughts on a situation; it might be frustration, happiness or anger. In case of topics that are socially relevant, I find people’s comments generally echo my sentiments,” says Nipin.The illustrations are done in minimalist cartoon style. They comprise simple line art figures and objects. While some are single-frame cartoons, most of the works are in a series format. The uncrowded frames carry a common colour scheme that adds to the mood of the story or message being conveyed. “Becoming a cartoonist was a childhood dream.

 It lets me explore my love for drawing as well as writing. While I started making cartoons since I was in school, it took me a few years to find my style. Minimal art has the advantage of conveying a message directly to its viewers, along with the possibility of having layered meanings,” adds Nipin.

Once an idea strikes, Nipin makes a basic sketch and the final output is created on a software. He is a member of the Kerala Cartoon Academy and is the recipient of the A PJ Abdul Kalam Star Cartoonist Award. He has also published a book of his works titled ‘Nostalgiyanthine pusthakam’ This 28-year-old Payyanur native is also an aspiring director and is currently pursuing a course at the R K Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts, Kottayam. His cartoons are uploaded on his Facebook and Instagram page @ninacartoonist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp