Two arrested for assaulting cops during inspection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two youths were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting police officers who were conducting vehicle check at Malayidamthuruth junction near Perumbavoor.

Nishad, 22, and Nishadil, 20, brothers and natives of Nadakkavu, landed in custody after they questioned and attacked the police who stopped them for violating the lockdown restrictions. The incident took place around 2pm.

“The motorcycle-borne youths were stopped by officers deployed at Malayidamthuruth junction to dissuade people who violate the restrictions and roam around. However, they entered into an altercation and manhandled three officers. The police personnel managed to overpower them and take them into custody,” said an officer. The accused were booked for using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty and violation of CrPC Section 144, added the officer.