5 community kitchens to come up in city soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has decided to set up five community kitchen centres in the city to distribute food items to homeless persons and those stranded in the city.

The kitchens will be opened at North town hall, the corporation’s Edappally office, Community Centre near Vyttila Ponnuruni Temple, Mattanchery town hall and Palluruthy community hall. A health inspector and a junior health inspector will be appointed to oversee the functioning of each kitchen.

An emergency Steering Committee meeting held under the leadership of Mayor Soumini Jain took the decision. The mayor also sent a letter to the District Supply Officer, Consumerfed, and Horticorp to supply necessary items such as rice, groceries, vegetables and other essential commodities to the community kitchens.