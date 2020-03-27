STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Home is where the work is

Staying in might be a new concept to most of us, and that is why it is important to take pointers from veterans! Meet Paul Abraham, who built a space to strike that work-life balance

Published: 27th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Paul Abraham, work from home has been the story of his life for six years now. A digital marketing consultant and user interface designer who develops focused websites for mid-sized companies and corporates, he decided to give his home studio a vibrant make-over last year.  

“Freelance designing and marketing had me stuck at home during weekdays. Initially, I chose to work in an isolated room that helped me focus, with just a basic wooden study table from my childhood and a revolving chair. I worked like that for two years. But soon, it started affecting my mood. As business grew and working hours increased, it took a toll on my health as well. That is when I decided to get a dog,” he says. Paul’s space even has a cute corner for his pet, Rambo, to hang out.

Paul’s house was built in 1970. The room he transformed had a small ventilator and window. Just one table and sofa would cramp it up, leaving little space for Paul to move around. He started by repainting the room-from yellow to white and started brainstorming with his wife Rintu Jaison. She suggested building a bunk bed, utilising the storage space on top of the tiny attached washroom.

But the bespoke design element was brought in by architect duo Thomas K Mathew and Cyriac Panamkuzha. Thomas insisted on light and retaining old design, while Cyriac was particular about aesthetics. Together, they decided on having bigger windows, a stairway to access the bunk bed, few indoor plants and warm lighting, but with an option for switching to white light.

“The designers recommended we bring in a local carpenter, Titus. Vinod arranged all the other aspects like flooring, wiring, painting.  We wanted a minimal design. The table, sofa, and overhead units have built-in storage spaces,” Paul adds. The closed shelf was opened up and given indirect lighting. The bunk bed comes with a wall-mounted TV and a soundbar system with a wireless subwoofer. A guitar, few potted plants, collectibles and trinkets give the place a very personal, hobo touch.

“My friends, my boss in France, all of them love what I did with space. Personally, it helps me keep a clear mind at work, get a nap or watch some TV. My dog never has to miss me either,” says Paul.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi government distribute food to homeless people on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Corona and Poverty: How 15000 homeless in Delhi are struggling to survive both
Police personnel checking motorists during lockdown.(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Voices: Here's what India is saying about the coronavirus lockdown
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp