Home is where the work is

KOCHI: For Paul Abraham, work from home has been the story of his life for six years now. A digital marketing consultant and user interface designer who develops focused websites for mid-sized companies and corporates, he decided to give his home studio a vibrant make-over last year.

“Freelance designing and marketing had me stuck at home during weekdays. Initially, I chose to work in an isolated room that helped me focus, with just a basic wooden study table from my childhood and a revolving chair. I worked like that for two years. But soon, it started affecting my mood. As business grew and working hours increased, it took a toll on my health as well. That is when I decided to get a dog,” he says. Paul’s space even has a cute corner for his pet, Rambo, to hang out.

Paul’s house was built in 1970. The room he transformed had a small ventilator and window. Just one table and sofa would cramp it up, leaving little space for Paul to move around. He started by repainting the room-from yellow to white and started brainstorming with his wife Rintu Jaison. She suggested building a bunk bed, utilising the storage space on top of the tiny attached washroom.

But the bespoke design element was brought in by architect duo Thomas K Mathew and Cyriac Panamkuzha. Thomas insisted on light and retaining old design, while Cyriac was particular about aesthetics. Together, they decided on having bigger windows, a stairway to access the bunk bed, few indoor plants and warm lighting, but with an option for switching to white light.

“The designers recommended we bring in a local carpenter, Titus. Vinod arranged all the other aspects like flooring, wiring, painting. We wanted a minimal design. The table, sofa, and overhead units have built-in storage spaces,” Paul adds. The closed shelf was opened up and given indirect lighting. The bunk bed comes with a wall-mounted TV and a soundbar system with a wireless subwoofer. A guitar, few potted plants, collectibles and trinkets give the place a very personal, hobo touch.

“My friends, my boss in France, all of them love what I did with space. Personally, it helps me keep a clear mind at work, get a nap or watch some TV. My dog never has to miss me either,” says Paul.