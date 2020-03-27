STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hundreds under observation, suburbs on their toes

According to the local administration, around 100 Gulf returnees are being kept under observation here.

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the government intensifying measures to control and contain the spread of Covid-19, the district administration, in collaboration with the local self-governing bodies, is leaving no stone unturned.
While the local bodies have been previously tasked with ensuring the supply of food materials to those in home quarantine, Covid care centres are also being readied at ward levels. Rural pockets of the city such as Angamaly and Koovappady near Kodanad region are some of the areas with a substantial number of foreign returnees.

“We have taken efforts to keep returnees under observation. Around 170 people are under home quarantine. While we have people who returned recently from Gulf countries many from Italy have been here for one month and have finished their quarantine period too. The Asha workers in each ward have been diligently observing them. We have no confirmed cases as of now. Two auditoriums in the panchayat have been identified for conversion to quarantine centres if the need arises,” said Maya Krishnakumar, vice-president of Koovappady grama panchayat. In Nedumbassery grama panchayat, which has 192 people under home quarantine, the local administration is distributing food to people in need.

“We are providing food for those in isolation. Seventy two of those under quarantine are returnees from Gulf,” said panchayat president Philomina Eldo. Karukutty region near Angamaly too has a substantial number of people returning from foreign countries.

According to the local administration, around 100 Gulf returnees are being kept under observation here. Measures have set in place to observe them as well as for the provision of essential commodities.

