Parents, keep calm and get TIME for free

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Time for Kids, a school-based publication, recently announced that it will bring TIME for Kids to homes for the first time. As families, teachers and students adjust to school closures as a result of the global spread of Covid-19, the new TIME for Kids digital library will provide access to new issues every week. A complete library of previously published editions, will also be made available.

The first issue of TIME for Kids in the digital library, a special report on Covid-19, was published on March 23. The digital editions featured in the free digital library allow children to flip through content the same way they do with print editions, which are actively designed to engage kids. The content will also be available in multiple formats, including printable PDFs and published articles on TimeforKids.com, to ensure access to all students. Supplementary tools including worksheets and quiz will be published for teachers and families on TimeforKids.com to serve as a turn-key resource for homeschool and distance learning instruction. For details, visit: TimeforKids.com.