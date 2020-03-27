Supplyco ties up with Zomato for online delivery of essential items in Kochi

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To ensure the supply of essential commodities like cereals and pulses during the nation-wide lockdown, Supplyco has tied up with food aggregator Zomato for online delivery. As per the deal inked with the food delivery App, Supplyco’s products were available on Zomato’s catalogue from Thursday.

In the pilot phase, the service will be restricted within 8 km in and around Gandhi Nagar, Kochi, where the Supplyco headquarters is located. Supplyco will review the response of the pilot phase on Friday and will extend the service to another 17 places between Thiruvananthpuram and Kozhikode, where the food aggregators’ apps are currently offering services.

There will not be any cash-only delivery and payment should be made online at the time of placing the order.

“We have already signed an agreement with Zomato. A person can place order for a maximum of 12 kg from Supplyco stores online. The minimum order value should be Rs 300. They will have to pay Rs 50 to Rs 60 based on the distance as service charge to the delivery apps,” said Supplyco chairman and managing director PM Ali Asgar Pasha. He said Supplyco is planning to include essential items like rice, pulses like green gram, coconut oil and other essentials available through their outlets in the menu.

“We had given training to our staff for packing the goods on Wednesday. We will sell only Maveli/Sabari items through the online apps,” he said. Since consumers cannot produce their ration card, Supplyco will not be able to give items at subsidised rates. Supplyco chairman said that the agency has taken precautionary measures to ensure that no Keralite will face difficulty in getting food supplies during this period.