STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Alamban’ anecdotes

YouTube series ‘Jin and Johny’ by Kottayam-based duo Amal Thaha and Sebastian P V will entertain you with its supernatural twist

Published: 28th March 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Amal Thaha and Sebastian P V

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine this. An unemployed, stingy, freeloader, your average ‘Johny’, ends up living rent-free in an empty house. As he goes bounty hunting around the place, he finds an old box. Hoping to find a bottle of champagne, he opens it and boom! A genie pops out! If this bizarre intro got you hooked, then you must check out Jin & Johnny, the Malayalam web series presented by Kottayam-based duo Amal Thaha, aka Thaha Thug, and Sebastian P V, aka Sebootty. 

The duo’s natural screen presence and effortless acting got them plenty of followers in the past couple of years on Instagram. “It all happened quite unexpectedly. We were classmates from kindergarten till Class XII. Then Amal left to pursue engineering, and I stayed back to study CA. Later, when he returned, we started making Vines-like videos, just out of boredom. But somehow, they went viral, and here we are,” quips Sebastian. But are they glad how this turned out? “Definitely,” adds Sebastian and Amal agrees. 

The duo was previously featured on ‘Karikku’, the Malayalam web series. Jin and Johny currently has three episodes uploaded under the banner Alambanz (translates to troublemakers). But they are no trouble at all. Instead, this series will easily amuse you with the signature Sebootty zest, an accessorised Amal with a fully-shaved head, and plenty of plot twists. The two friends caught attention for their quirky presentation of real-life absurdities.

“Most of them are right out of our lives,” says Amal, citing a video they did about family groups on Whatsapp. “We might wonder if these things really happen. But they do. Just yesterday, I got one that spread some fake information about Covid threat,” adds Sebastian. Thriving on social media is a hard and tricky job, and these two have done it like it is cakewalk. 

“We cannot make everyone happy. But we definitely take feedback. We started off recording videos on friends’ phones. But today we have a team that is making Jin and Johnny possible,” says Amal, who was up all night fixing the script for the series. But the lockdown has them sitting in too. Viewers on Youtube were quite impressed by how soon the episodes were dropping, but the shoots are currently on hold. “That is our word out to everyone; stay in and be safe. We are doing our bit too, trying to work separately and plan things out now,” says Sebastian, remembering the jackfruit chips that await him after the interview call. “I played Ludo in the morning,” quips Amal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp