STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

City man offers his new house as isolation centre

Fazalu Rahman has approached the district administration in this regard 

Published: 28th March 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Not everyone can offer their brand new house, in which they had lived for just three months, to total strangers, let alone people infected with a deadly disease. But, this is just what 32-year-old Fazaluu Rahman has done. He has offered his home at Pallikkara as an isolation centre for patients suspected of Covid-19 or as a resting house for doctors treating them. “Relatives of patients, who have been admitted to isolation wards can also stay here. It will be difficult for them to find lodging facilities anywhere,” he said. 

According to Fazalu, who is the Kerala channel manager of Lenovo, the thought of offering his house came up after his wife and one-year-old daughter went home last week. “I was living alone. So, I too left for Kodungalloor to my ancestral home. Now, with the lockdown, it will be sometime before anybody can return,” said Fazalu. Instead of locking up the house, Fazalu thought of giving it to the district administration as a refuge for those infected with the virus or their kith and kin. According to him, the state is passing through a very tough time. 

“The coming days are very critical for the state. If the number of cases goes up, we will need every inch of available space to accommodate the infected or the medical staff,” said Fazalu. Food will also be provided. “The Cochin Foodiz Relief Army, of which I am a member, has agreed to supply cooked food to those who stay at the house,” said Fazalu. He has approached the district administration with the offer.This is not the first time that he has come forward with help. “During the flood, I did do my bit to help my fellow citizens,” said Fazalu. “My grandfather Kunji Komu, who passed away two years ago, is my role model,” he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp