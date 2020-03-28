City man offers his new house as isolation centre

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Not everyone can offer their brand new house, in which they had lived for just three months, to total strangers, let alone people infected with a deadly disease. But, this is just what 32-year-old Fazaluu Rahman has done. He has offered his home at Pallikkara as an isolation centre for patients suspected of Covid-19 or as a resting house for doctors treating them. “Relatives of patients, who have been admitted to isolation wards can also stay here. It will be difficult for them to find lodging facilities anywhere,” he said.

According to Fazalu, who is the Kerala channel manager of Lenovo, the thought of offering his house came up after his wife and one-year-old daughter went home last week. “I was living alone. So, I too left for Kodungalloor to my ancestral home. Now, with the lockdown, it will be sometime before anybody can return,” said Fazalu. Instead of locking up the house, Fazalu thought of giving it to the district administration as a refuge for those infected with the virus or their kith and kin. According to him, the state is passing through a very tough time.

“The coming days are very critical for the state. If the number of cases goes up, we will need every inch of available space to accommodate the infected or the medical staff,” said Fazalu. Food will also be provided. “The Cochin Foodiz Relief Army, of which I am a member, has agreed to supply cooked food to those who stay at the house,” said Fazalu. He has approached the district administration with the offer.This is not the first time that he has come forward with help. “During the flood, I did do my bit to help my fellow citizens,” said Fazalu. “My grandfather Kunji Komu, who passed away two years ago, is my role model,” he said.