Collector, mayor lock horns over community kitchens

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting up of community kitchens to provide food to the needy during the lockdown in Kochi Corporation triggered a war of words between Mayor Soumini Jain and Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Friday.

The verbal spat broke out with Suhas issuing a press release criticising the Kochi Corporation for the delay in setting up community kitchens. In a warning to the corporation, the collector said the civic body turned a blind eye to the government order which directed all the local bodies to start community kitchens to ensure food for all, including the homeless and those who are put under home quarantine in several parts of the city.

“The corporation has neglected the government directive to set up community kitchens. At a review meeting held at the collectorate on Thursday, a strict directive was given to the corporation secretary on this. But the corporation has failed to act,” said the collector.Soumini criticised the collector saying he was purposefully creating issues when none existed. “We have started five community kitchens in different parts of the city on Friday itself. We could distribute nearly 3,000 food packets to the needy. Moreover, I met the district collector on Thursday and informed him of the corporation’s move to set up community kitchens,” she said.

“I came to know about the collector’s statements through the press. If he has any issues, he should tell me,” the mayor said. She alleged that the collector was playing a political game at a time when the entire country was going through a rough phase due to the Covid-19 scare.

“This is the time we all should work together for society’s benefit. If the collector wants to communicate anything to the corporation, he can call us. Why is he releasing the news to the media before communicating to the corporation?” said the mayor, hinting that the corporation would approach the chief minister regarding the incident.

Oppn slams mayor, secy

Opposition leader in the corporation K J Antony also came down on the mayor and secretary. “There was a serious lapse in the implementation of the government’s directives. The mayor and the secretary harbour a negative attitude towards starting community kitchens. The secretary even walked out of the steering committee meeting saying the CM’s directive cannot be implemented,” said Antony. “The CM’s proposal to provide contact numbers for people in need of food has also not been implemented here,” he said.