STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Funeral rituals cut short; attendance to the bare minimum

Funeral events allow the family and friends to come together, express emotion and show their support to the bereaved family.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Spirit of Thripunithura-a Social media initiative in Kochi giving food to the people in street association with a catering group at Thripoonithura in Kochi during Janata Curfew. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: This is not a time to fall sick. But it’s even a worse time to die. The religious rituals have been cut short and the number of persons attending the last rites has been cut to the bare minimum.The hardest hit are the near and dear ones of the deceased. Because of the lockdown, they cannot attend the funeral, denying them a chance to grieve and satisfy their spiritual and emotional needs.

The ban on gatherings has also resulted in people conducting the last rites as a small and quick function, attended by just a few people. The arrest of a vicar and two officials of a church in Pathanamthitta on charges of conducting a funeral service on Wednesday, where over 50 people attended the ceremony, has come at the right time as Kerala is  showing signs of community spread of Covid-19.

“Right now, there are no remembrance prayers or condolence meetings; even a Mass for the departed soul is not conducted. After the lockdown, we will hold such meetings so that the spiritual and emotional needs of the faithful are met,” said Fr Mathew Kilukkan, public relations officer of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

“The Church is aware of the concerns of the faithful. We have told the faithful to do as per the directions of the local police station, when a person passes away. The number of persons attending the funeral ceremony should be very limited,” he said, adding that when the father of a fellow priest died last week, the other priests could not go to his home in South Vazhakkulam, near Kochi. “Most of us offered our condolences through WhatsApp,” he said.

There are also a large number of instances where the close relatives of the departed could not come for paying the last respects, shattering their hopes to grieve the loss of the near ones. Following the sudden passing away of A Ramachandran, vice-chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), on Friday after a cardiac arrest, the bereaved family had to conduct the funeral without the presence of his only son, who is based in Singapore. “The body was not kept for the public to pay their last respects. Many of his colleagues and friends could not attend the funeral, which is very sad,” said one of his friends.

Muralidharan, who operates a crematorium near Tripunithura, said the people have been strictly told to restrict the number of people during funerals. “There are strict instructions from the municipality not to allow more than four persons during the rituals; and a total of 15 altogether at the time of cremation,” he said.

Funeral events allow the family and friends to come together, express emotion and show their support to the bereaved family. In these Covid-19 times, when the entire country is in lockdown, the gathering to say goodbye can wait.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp