Help pours in to restore PVS Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hardly a few hours after the government took over the PVS Memorial Hospital in Kaloor to make room for the persons with Covid symptoms who are forced to stay in isolation, laurels and support came pouring in on the Facebook page of Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Friday.

Hailing the government decision, a city-based druggist volunteered to even work as a pharmacist for the newly-converted isolation centre at Kaloor. “Sir, it is a very good decision. I am ready to work as a pharmacist. Please contact me at 9447638729,” Subha Subhish wrote on the Facebook page of Suhas.

There was an overwhelming response not just from professionals ranging from engineers to electricians to plumbers, but also from a section of people willing to do menial jobs at PVS Hospital. Meanwhile, the district administration is planning to make the hospital ready with all the facilities by Monday.

According to the collector, several things need to be done before converting it into an isolation centre. “All the departments concerned have started working on making the defunct hospital an isolation ward. The Fire and Rescue officials have already started cleaning the ground floor of the hospital which was flooded in the rain. Electricity and water supply will be ensured by Saturday itself,” said Suhas.

The hospital, which was closed down nearly a year ago due to financial issues, is equipped to accommodate over 500 patients at a time.