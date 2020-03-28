Indian music industry left in the lurch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Music Industry (IMI), a trust that represents recording industry distributors in the country, has hit rock bottom in the wake of the ongoing pandemic outbreak. The members of the trust, whose existence is solely dependent on feature films releases, revenues from events and concerts among others, have been left in the lurch on account of reduced cash flows.

IMI members follow a business model where they pay a minimum guarantee in advance to movie producers for film music acquisitions. The music industry’s money is locked in film releases which may now be indefinitely postponed with no signs of predictable recovery. Around 80 per cent of revenue comes from film music for the recorded music industry.

Another fallout is that several artists, technicians, sessions musicians have been rendered unemployed with the suspension of film production. “We are indeed looking into a financially unstable situation. Consumer attention is centred around the virus and hence softer industries like ours are the first to be hit. Recordings being cancelled and postponed has affected many daily wage musicians supporting their families. They are facing a hard time. Also, record labels will not be able to recoup their investments,” said Vikram Mehra, chairman, IMI.

