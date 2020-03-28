No help yet, say Odisha natives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the 400-odd migrant labourers from Odisha staying at Nettoor under Maradu municipal limits complained of starvation due to loss of job caused by the lockdown, it seemed there was no end to their ordeal. Durastham, a member of the community, said though the Labour Department and Maradu municipality intervened to distribute food to them on Thursday night, the stranded labourers didn’t get any food on Friday.

Refuting the allegations, Maradu municipal vice-chairman Boban Nedumparambil said he visited the premises along with the municipality’s health team on Friday morning and ensured distribution of food.

“I visited the premises and found them preparing food. We have delivered all essential items to the owner of the building which will be sufficient for the next two days. It seems some Naxal groups are trying to instigate the workers and spreading wrong information,” he said.