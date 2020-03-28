STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Observe WWF Earth Hour 2020 on Saturday

With impactful social media challenges, WWF India is urging people to pledge to protect the planet and its amazing biodiversity. 

Published: 28th March 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For over a decade, monuments, historical buildings and landmarks across the country have celebrated Earth Hour by switching off non-essential lights for an hour on the last Saturday of March. As the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, Earth Hour 2020 is set to be celebrated digitally by WWF on Saturday between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

With impactful social media challenges, WWF India is urging people to pledge to protect the planet and its amazing biodiversity. People can take part in the melange of curated activities from the confines of their home.

1 Be the ‘Voice for the planet’: Inspired individuals can take a ‘GIVE UP’ pledge by posting what they would give up to reduce their carbon footprint.

2. Take the ‘Step-up for the planet challenge’: Participants can come up with innovative dance moves for the specially-created Earth Hour track by Grammy award composer, Ricky Kej.

3. Discover the ‘GIVE UP Warrior’ in you: WWF is urging citizens to acquaint themselves with special ‘GIVE UP’ characters created by WWF. The characters are meant to awaken the planet superhero in everyone.

4. Switch off: People are requested to share their switch off pictures and videos on social media by tagging @wwfindia.

“These are challenging times and WWF India stands united with the world in the resolve to fight the spread of Covid-19 virus and protect our planet. We believe this is the time when the importance and linkage of nature and biodiversity to our existence and well being reaffirms itself. Let us use this time to reflect on how we can give up wasteful consumption to give back to Earth. We urge you to observe Earth Hour from the safety of your homes,” said Ravi Singh, secretary-general and CEO, WWF India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Earth Hour
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp