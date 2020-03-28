Observe WWF Earth Hour 2020 on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For over a decade, monuments, historical buildings and landmarks across the country have celebrated Earth Hour by switching off non-essential lights for an hour on the last Saturday of March. As the world grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic, Earth Hour 2020 is set to be celebrated digitally by WWF on Saturday between 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

With impactful social media challenges, WWF India is urging people to pledge to protect the planet and its amazing biodiversity. People can take part in the melange of curated activities from the confines of their home.

1 Be the ‘Voice for the planet’: Inspired individuals can take a ‘GIVE UP’ pledge by posting what they would give up to reduce their carbon footprint.

2. Take the ‘Step-up for the planet challenge’: Participants can come up with innovative dance moves for the specially-created Earth Hour track by Grammy award composer, Ricky Kej.

3. Discover the ‘GIVE UP Warrior’ in you: WWF is urging citizens to acquaint themselves with special ‘GIVE UP’ characters created by WWF. The characters are meant to awaken the planet superhero in everyone.

4. Switch off: People are requested to share their switch off pictures and videos on social media by tagging @wwfindia.

“These are challenging times and WWF India stands united with the world in the resolve to fight the spread of Covid-19 virus and protect our planet. We believe this is the time when the importance and linkage of nature and biodiversity to our existence and well being reaffirms itself. Let us use this time to reflect on how we can give up wasteful consumption to give back to Earth. We urge you to observe Earth Hour from the safety of your homes,” said Ravi Singh, secretary-general and CEO, WWF India.