Police use drones to monitor violation of lockdown norms

The city police started using drones from Friday to monitor people assembling at various locations in violation of lockdown norms.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Drone image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police started using drones from Friday to monitor people assembling at various locations in violation of lockdown norms.

The officers said drones were used after it was found that people going  for morning walks were wandering at various places without purpose. The drones will give police real-time updates based on which action would be initiated. The officers said the situation had improved since the first day of the lockdown. “Still, people tend to come out of their homes unnecessarily. The drone surveillance will continue till the lockdown is lifted,” said a police official.

170 arrested in district

The city police on Friday arrested 73 persons for violating lockdown norms and seized 52 vehicles.
Around 70 cases were registered, including one for spreading fake information through social media.
Under the Ernakulam Rural police limits, 109 cases of lockdown violation were registered on Friday.
As many as 97 persons were arrested and 67 vehicles seized from the Kochi rural limits. So, far, 377 cases of violation of norms have been registered in Kochi city, while 930 cases have been registered in rural limits since the lockdown came into effect on Monday.

1,307 cases

1,307 cases — 377 in Kochi city and 930 in rural areas — have been registered for violation of lockdown norms since Monday.

