Community kitchens and temporary shelter bring relief to thousands

The corporation’s temporary shelter and community kitchen started at SRV Government School brought relief to thousands who are stranded and people who live on the streets on Saturday.

Published: 29th March 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The corporation’s temporary shelter and community kitchen started at SRV Government School brought relief to thousands who are stranded and people who live on the streets on Saturday. The corporation arranged a temporary stay for 274 persons at SRV Government School. They include 258 men and 16 women. People who are staying in schools were given mats, towels and bars of soap for the primary needs. As many as 3,412 persons were provided with free food from five community kitchens in the corporation limit. 

This includes people who requested food from houses, other state workers stranded in Kochi and people who dwell on the streets. More than 100 community kitchens are functioning at different parts of the district. Over 50,000 food packets from community kitchens were distributed in the district.Request for a special officer

Meanwhile, Mayor Soumini Jain wrote to the state government for appointing a special officer in the district considering the number of Covid-19 positive cases and the first death caused by the virus on Saturday. The letter was sent to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Local Self-Government Minister A C Moideen and Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar. According to the mayor, Ernakulam being a hot spot for tourist and having a busy international airport, a senior officer of IAS cadre should be appointed as special officer to supervise Covid-19 prevention activities. She stated in the letter that people in the district are panic-stricken after a death due to Covid-19 was reported here. She said appointing a senior IAS officer will boost the morale of the public.

Lending a helping hand
