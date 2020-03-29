STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excise Dept starts control room for those with withdrawal symptoms

Receives six calls on first day | Can be contacted at 0484-2390657 | To be operational 24x7

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the rise in the number of cases related to persons showing withdrawal symptoms after the sale of liquor was stopped during Covid-19 lockdown period, the Excise department on Saturday started a control room to address such incidents in Ernakulam.On the first day itself, the control room received six calls and persons with withdrawal symptoms were taken to the respective taluk hospitals and provided required medication.  The contact number of the control room is 0484-2390657. According to Excise officials, a control room was started in Ernakulam Division office in Kacherippady to take care of the persons with withdrawal symptoms. 

“As the number of cases is likely to increase in the coming days, the control room became operational since Saturday morning. The control room will function throughout the day. We are expecting more calls in the coming days,” an official said. Three officers are deployed at the control room to attend the calls. After receiving the calls, the matter will be reported to the respective range offices. The range office will be sending officials to the house of the person concerned and necessary action will be taken. 

“On Saturday, our officials took the persons to the respective taluk hospitals and they were given necessary medication. No persons were admitted at the hospital,” he said. Excise officials are in a catch-22 situation after its sole de-addiction centre in Muvattupuzha was turned into a Covid-19 treatment centre recently. “Usually, in severe withdrawal symptom cases, the patient is admitted to the centre in Muvattupuzha. Now, with the centre having been converted, we will lodge such patients at casualty wards of taluk hospitals. If required, the patients will be given counselling by psychiatrists as well,” said an official.Kerala has witnessed five suicides of persons with withdrawal symptom, including one at Udayamperoor in the district.

