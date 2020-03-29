Mattanchery native’s death triggers panic among public

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of a 69-year-old Covid-19 patient, hailing from Chullickal near Fort Kochi, has triggered panic waves among 43 residents of the apartment complex where the deceased was placed under home quarantine before he was shifted to the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

According to residents of the apartment complex, which includes relatives of the deceased, they are going through a tough time as the fear and panic engulfed them. “Like him, some aged parents are staying in our apartment and some of them were in contact with the family members of the deceased, including his wife who also tested positive for Covid-19.

So far, no other aged people in our apartment has shown any symptoms of Covid-19,” said a neighbour of the deceased who is under home quarantine. The 69-year-old was admitted to the Kalamassery Government Medical College on March 22 after he developed breathing trouble and high fever. “Staying inside the home and being isolated from others is a painful thing. However, we are managing it due to safety concern.

But the death of our neighbour is more painful as we are not in a position to bid adieu. Even his family members are staying inside the apartment. It is really hard to believe that one member of our 43 families is no more with us,” said another neighbour. Meanwhile, the death of 69 years old person also left the district under high alert as several people remained at home. There were allegations that the family members of the deceased visited some margin free shops in the area and attended functions. “Though some people used to come out for purchasing groceries, most of them in Mattancherry remained at home on Saturday after the news came out in the morning,” said Jayanthi Premanath, councillor, Panayappilly.