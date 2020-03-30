STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Nurses accuse Kalamassery MCH management of harsh treatment

Hosp not providing alternative modes of transport to staff without vehicles, says a nurse

Published: 30th March 2020 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses; Health care workers

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajisha V (name changed), is one of the many nurses working at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Kalamassery. The Ernakulam native has been working in alternate shifts since the Covid-19 outbreak and is putting in her best efforts to help the authorities fight the virus.

Still, she and her colleagues have been subjected to harsh treatment by the hospital, alleges Rajisha.
According to Rajisha, who relied on public transport and was provided with temporary accommodation by the hospital after the lockdown came into effect, the hospital is not providing nurses who don’t own vehicles with alternative modes of transport to and from the hostels.

“When we apprised the hospital authorities of our problems, they arranged an ambulance as transport. However, it was discontinued after a day. They also said they won’t pay our travelling expenses. The temporary accommodation is also proving more expensive,” said Rajisha.

Another nurse, who did not wish to be named, said the accommodation facility is the hospital’s attempt to silence the temporary staff from raising their long-pending demands. Yet another said while there is transportation for nurses from other districts, those living in Ernakulam are forced to stay in hostels.
“We have also not received any hike despite working overnight. We are using up our money to pay for transportation, food and other needs. With our meagre salary, we will soon end up with nothing,” said the nurse, adding that nurses from other hospitals are also facing similar issues.

Dismissing the allegations, the MCH officials said accommodation for the nurses was arranged at the IMA hall at Kaloor and the Institute of Management in Government (IMG) building at Kakkanad.

“We have arranged two KSRTC buses for nurses coming from areas like Kothamangalam and Alappuzha. The buses undertake three trips every day. Those coming from other parts of the district come on their own vehicles,” said Dr Peter Vazhayil, Superintendent of the MCH.

He said besides providing food to the nurses at MCH, they had ensured temporary accommodation to those coming from faraway places.

Nurses’ strength

Coming from Alappuzha: 40
Coming from areas like Kothamangalam: 60
Coming from other parts of Ernakulam: above 100
Temporary accommodation at: IMA Hall, Kaloor; IMG, Kakkanad
2 KSRTC buses arranged: 3 trips daily

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam Medical College Hospital Kalamassery MCH Kerala coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Curing coronavirus on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp