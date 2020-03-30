Nurses accuse Kalamassery MCH management of harsh treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajisha V (name changed), is one of the many nurses working at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Kalamassery. The Ernakulam native has been working in alternate shifts since the Covid-19 outbreak and is putting in her best efforts to help the authorities fight the virus.

Still, she and her colleagues have been subjected to harsh treatment by the hospital, alleges Rajisha.

According to Rajisha, who relied on public transport and was provided with temporary accommodation by the hospital after the lockdown came into effect, the hospital is not providing nurses who don’t own vehicles with alternative modes of transport to and from the hostels.

“When we apprised the hospital authorities of our problems, they arranged an ambulance as transport. However, it was discontinued after a day. They also said they won’t pay our travelling expenses. The temporary accommodation is also proving more expensive,” said Rajisha.

Another nurse, who did not wish to be named, said the accommodation facility is the hospital’s attempt to silence the temporary staff from raising their long-pending demands. Yet another said while there is transportation for nurses from other districts, those living in Ernakulam are forced to stay in hostels.

“We have also not received any hike despite working overnight. We are using up our money to pay for transportation, food and other needs. With our meagre salary, we will soon end up with nothing,” said the nurse, adding that nurses from other hospitals are also facing similar issues.

Dismissing the allegations, the MCH officials said accommodation for the nurses was arranged at the IMA hall at Kaloor and the Institute of Management in Government (IMG) building at Kakkanad.

“We have arranged two KSRTC buses for nurses coming from areas like Kothamangalam and Alappuzha. The buses undertake three trips every day. Those coming from other parts of the district come on their own vehicles,” said Dr Peter Vazhayil, Superintendent of the MCH.

He said besides providing food to the nurses at MCH, they had ensured temporary accommodation to those coming from faraway places.

Nurses’ strength

Coming from Alappuzha: 40

Coming from areas like Kothamangalam: 60

Coming from other parts of Ernakulam: above 100

Temporary accommodation at: IMA Hall, Kaloor; IMG, Kakkanad

2 KSRTC buses arranged: 3 trips daily