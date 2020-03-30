STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Outfits representing Infopark techies join fight against Covid-19 in Kochi

Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of Infopark employees, has urged techies to start vegetable farming in their homes.

Published: 30th March 2020 02:51 AM

Prathidhwani, a non-profit welfare organisation of IT employees in Infopark, launched a help desk for techies on Sunday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The non-profit organisations of Infopark employees have risen to the mounting challenge posed by Covid-19 by backing the state government’s efforts to quell the spread of the lethal virus.

Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of Infopark employees, has urged techies to start vegetable farming in their homes to embrace healthy food habits and healthy living. This follows the call from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had encouraged people to undertake farming in their homes during the lockdown period, and the organisation has come out with an initiative to support this.

“Techies will have a work from home arrangement till the time the lockdown is in force. This period can be used productively. That’s how we came up with this idea,” said Anish Panthalani, state president, Progressive Techies. “Our aim is to encourage techies to make farming a part of their lifestyle. It will also make them self-sufficient, which will help in times of crisis,” he added. Already, 10 techies have expressed their support for the initiative.

The initiative is chiefly aimed at techies who live in apartments. “The seeds can be obtained from vegetables we use daily. Since grow bags can’t be availed at this time,  rice sacks can be converted into grow bags. Where there is a will, there is indeed a way,” said Anish. The photos of vegetable farms will be posted on the organisation’s page along with the person’s details. “This will encourage other techies to come forward,” added Anish. And the novel initiative kicked off on Saturday.

IT help desk

Prathidhwani, a non-profit welfare organisation of IT employees in Infopark, launched a help desk for techies on Sunday. The help desk will assist techies residing in Infopark area. “Many of them stay in Kakkanad and nearby areas and work from there. They may not be knowing which restaurant, grocery store or medical shop is open. So we try to provide a solution. Some may not even be getting food, so we give them details of the nearest community kitchen. Since we can’t help them by going out to the field, a help desk is the best way to assist them. We make sure the list in our database is verified,” said Deepa K R, vice-president, Prathidhwani Kochi.

Working from home while farming

Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural organisation of Infopark employees, has urged techies to start vegetable farming in their homes to embrace healthy food habits and healthy living. This follows the call from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had encouraged people to undertake farming in their homes during the lockdown period, and the organisation has come out with an initiative to support this.

TAGS
Infopark employees coronavirus Kerala Kochi COVID 19
