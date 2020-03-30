Private hospitals to offer tele-consultation from this week in Kochi

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Medical help in Kochi will now be just a phone call away, with most private hospitals in the district planning to launch tele-consultation services. The facility will provide a huge relief to patients who have been struggling to visit hospitals for routine checkups and specialist advice during the lockdown. Patients undergoing treatment under specialist care for already identified ailments and those seeking medical advice for various reasons can consult doctors without leaving their homes. Lisie Hospital has already launched the service.

“We started tele-consultation facility so that our regular patients do not face difficulties. Though all the departments are functioning as usual, the facility will be convenient for patients who do not wish to move around during the lockdown. Emergency and critical care units will function 24 hours at the hospital,” said Fr Paul Karedan, director of Lisie Hospital. “People using the tele-consultation facility should keep their hospital card number and the doctor’s prescription in hand,” he said.

Departments such as gastroenterology (0484-2755600), diabetology (0484-2755603), paediatrics (0484-2755602), dermatology and neurology will adopt the facility at Lisie. For counselling, people can contact 9447921221.

“The facility will be available until the lockdown is over. If doctors are performing surgeries or cannot attend the call, patients can contact 0484-2401141 and register their ID number and details. The doctor will call them back as soon as possible,” said Fr Karedan.

Private hospitals like Aster Medcity, Lourdes Hospital, Renai Medcity and Medical Trust Hospital will launch the facility this week. “Outpatient wing patients are facing difficulty in consulting doctors. The tele-consultation facility will be launched in two days,” said the PRO of Aster Medcity.