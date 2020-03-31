Archdiocese of Verapoly limits Holy Week services

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In The wake of Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown restrictions, the Archdiocese of Verapoly has directed priests to conduct Holy Week ceremonies without the presence of the faithful in churches. “Services should be conducted by the priest with the assistance of less than five persons from the laity or altar servers. Participation of the faithful is to be facilitated through live-streaming of services held at churches on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the Holy Week.

The faithful should be informed about this in advance,” said Fr Mathew Sojan Maliekal, director and spokesperson of Archdiocese of Verapoly, in a circular released on Monday. “Blessing of palm leaves and reading of the Gospel as a prelude to services need not be undertaken. “Services for the blessing of palm leaves and their distribution among the faithful may be undertaken later after life returns to normal,” acc o rding to the circular. It also noted that processions on Maundy Thursday should be avoided.

“For Good Friday, faithful are to be at homes, chanting the Way of Cross. The Good Friday services at churches should be performed without the participation of the faithful. Processions of penitence and stations of the Cross usually held on Good Friday may be held this year on September 14, during the Exaltation of the Holy Cross,” said Fr Maliekal.