STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Archdiocese of Verapoly limits Holy Week services

In The wake of Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown restrictions, the Archdiocese of Verapoly has directed priests to conduct Holy Week ceremonies without the presence of the faithful in churches.

Published: 31st March 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

With trucks transporting food materials reaching the city after a gap of two days, Ernakulam market saw a huge rush on Monday. Hundreds of customers and retail vendors thronged the market, throwing the concept of social distancing to the wind | ALBIN MATHEW

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In The wake of Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown restrictions, the Archdiocese of Verapoly has directed priests to conduct Holy Week ceremonies without the presence of the faithful in churches. “Services should be conducted by the priest with the assistance of less than five persons from the laity or altar servers. Participation of the faithful is to be facilitated through live-streaming of services held at churches on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the Holy Week.

The faithful should be informed about this in advance,” said Fr Mathew Sojan Maliekal, director and spokesperson of Archdiocese of Verapoly, in a circular released on Monday. “Blessing of palm leaves and reading of the Gospel as a prelude to services need not be undertaken. “Services for the blessing of palm leaves and their distribution among the faithful may be undertaken later after life returns to normal,” acc o rding to the circular. It also noted that processions on Maundy Thursday should be avoided.

“For Good Friday, faithful are to be at homes, chanting the Way of Cross. The Good Friday services at churches should be performed without the participation of the faithful. Processions of penitence and stations of the Cross usually held on Good Friday may be held this year on September 14, during the Exaltation of the Holy Cross,” said Fr Maliekal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Curing COVID-19 on wheels: Old trains in Chennai turned into isolation wards
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
No need to panic, can easily conquer COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp