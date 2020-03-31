Cops continue crackdown in district; 17 more held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cith police continued its crackdown on those violating the advisory on Monday. Police arrested 17 persons and registered 16 cases for flouting the advisory. Seventeen vehicles were also recovered. Meanwhile, rural police registered 47 cases, arrested 43 persons and seized 21 vehicles. A total of 1,604 cases have been registered by rural police so far for violating lockdown. In all, 1,577 persons have been arrested and 907 vehicles seized. Rice and groceries were distributed to the migrant labourers’ camp at Ponganchuvadu tribal settlement.

No new cases After a medical officer was tested positive on Sunday, no other cases were reported in Ernakulam district on Monday. As many as 5,527 persons are currently in quarantine at houses and hospitals. As per the data released by the district administration, two persons were shifted to isolation wards at hospitals in the district on Monday. As many as 25 persons are lodged at isolation wards till now. Currently, 14 persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 are under treatment now.

They include four British citizens, seven Ernakulam natives, two Kannur natives and one Malappuram native. The results of 10 swab tests were received on Monday and all turned negative. Samples of 16 persons were sent to laboratories for test on Monday. Currently, results of 50 persons are awaited. Currently, 5,502 persons in the district are being monitored at their homes. As many as 637 persons were asked to remain in home isolation and 836 persons completed home quarantine on Monday.

The health department has formed 60 squads which visited various labour camps and assessed the health situation there. These squads also carried out awareness campaigns at migrant labour camps. The district administration and health department are also in touch with 107 pregnant women who have been home quarantined in the district. Health officials are contacting them on a daily basis and providing the necessary assistance. Private hospitals are also rendering services for detecting Covid cases. The tele-counselling facility is active and 355 calls were attended there.