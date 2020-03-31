Keep calm and curate a photoshoot

Himajaa Indukuri By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The world has come to a standstill as we fight to survive the biggest pandemic of recent times. While staying at home sounded easy, it is not really so. So what do we do with all the time that has been thrown at us? Make the most of it. As more and more people turn to social media to express themselves, this is also the right time to engage in some fun activities like planning your own fashion shoots at home. Our experts from the industry are here to guide you on curating a professional photoshoots from the comfort of your home.

“Surf on Pinterest and create mood boards for three or four looks that you wish to create on your phone. For example, the vintage style of the 80s is making a huge comeback and an entire photoshoot can be created around this theme. Pull out shirts with oversized or exaggerated sleeves from your wardrobe and pair them with interesting bottoms. Slouchy denims are the latest denim trend in town. These could be paired with interesting graphic t-shirts that express your mood,” says Shahriyar Adil, a celebrity stylist and founder of South Indian fashion magazine Reverie.

“Accessorising adds a huge edge to any look and oversized gold chain necklaces are the buzz of the season. Dig out some simple gold necklaces and wear them alone or with a collection of other jewels to complement the outfit. You could even layer two or more for a dramatic effect. Also bring out all those party shoes to bring out the chic factor in any outfit,” he says.

Make-up artist Samaira Wallani suggests toning down and keeping it minimal when it comes to makeup. “Natural and glowing glass skin is the trend right now and this can be achieved by applying a mixture of moisturizers, cream highlighters and oils to beam up the face. Use strobing cream and setting powder to finish the look,” she says.

“The current theme is spring so choose things that are fresh, floral and colourful. Experiment with coloured eye shadows like fresh blues or greens. You can also pop your lips with amazing pinks, plums, reds and peaches,” says the founder of Stylicious by Sam Makeup Artistry and Academy.

But do not worry if you are not a photographer or do not have access to a professional camera. Some easy tips and techniques in lighting and placement will go a long way to click great photographs. “The perfect outdoor lighting is during early morning or when the sun is setting. This is called the golden hour. Use this lighting to click pictures in your balcony or on the terrace. Find a light source like a window or a big lamp and use a white cloth or a mosquito net to cover it up. This helps in diffusing the harsh light and gives soft and pleasant lighting for photographs. Move your furniture to get a plain backdrop for your pictures. One can also get creative by using different clothes and objects to create an interesting backdrop for the shoot,” says Smruthi Mothe, a photographer.

With these simple tricks from experts and some help from the Internet, one can create editorial inspired photoshoots. So what are you waiting for? Awaken the fashionista inside you and share your fashion shenanigans with the world.

AMP UP YOUR STYLE

Adil’s styling ideas (looks that can be curated from everyone’s wardrobe)

Look 1: Pair your basic t-shirts with pleated skirts or skater skirts and team it up with basic or trendy sneakers to finish the look.

Look 2: Bring out the basic linen shirts or pull out some from your dad’s wardrobe and pair them up with denim shorts and finish it up with some embellished flats.

Look 3: Wear your mood or wear graphic tee shirts with funky quotations and pair them up with your pajamas. Knot or give some cuts to these tee-shirts to make them more fashionable.